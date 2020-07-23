If Bharat-22 ETF is less than 20% of portfolio, wait out the difficult times

If a significant ratio of your investments is in this ETF, continuing to hold to these units will pull down your overall portfolio performance. That is something you should guard against. On the other hand, if it is a relatively small portion, you can afford to be patient and wait out these difficult times. If the ETF holding is less than 20% of your portfolio, and as you indicate, you can wait for five to 10 years, you should continue holding it. Else, you should exit and reinvest in more promising diversified instruments.