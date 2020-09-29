If Chinese lending apps get banned, this is what you can do

“These apps usually provide short-term (seven to 21 days) loans with small ticket sizes (below ₹20,000), but these are generally fully secured by Chinese fintechs, so there is no credit or fraud risk involved for the NBFCs. If some of these apps are no longer allowed to operate, since most of the loans are short term, they are likely to be recovered before the fintechs stop operation. If they are not, they will be repaid by the Chinese fintechs," he said. While the apps may not have enough time to come after the borrowers for recovery, they should be concerned about the credit score if the loan is unpaid, Aggarwal added.