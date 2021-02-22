If employer and employee agree, there’s no bar in EPF enrolment

As per the provisions of the EPF, if a new employee joins a company on a salary exceeding the prescribed monthly wage ceiling and he/she is not a member of EPF at the time of joining the establishment, he/she will not be liable to become a member of the EPF. However, if the employer and employee both agree, there is no bar in enrolling such an employee as a member under the EPF.

