If fun investing is stressing you out, it is time to exit

Ask yourself why you want to make these investments. Is it for fun, or out of curiosity, or because everybody is doing it, or FOMO (fear of missing out), or TINA (there is no alternative)? Of course, you can only do these investments if you are saving sufficiently for financial goals and have financial security. Unfortunately, I see investors who haven’t even paid off loans, or started saving for goals, allocating capital to fun investments.

