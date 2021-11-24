If my brother-in-law died intestate, who will be the legal heir?

Given that your brother-in-law passed away, leaving behind his widow, mother and a son (i.e. Class I heirs), his siblings and other relatives would not be entitled to a share in the property. Therefore, the title in the house vests equally with your brother-in-law’s mother, his wife and his son. Therefore, in case of any future sale of the property, these 3 individuals would be the sellers, and the sale proceeds received would ordinarily vest in 3 of them. Accordingly, if the house is sold after the demise of your brother-in-law’s mother, and if a portion of the sale proceeds were due to her and she did not leave behind a Will, her share would devolve upon her Class I heirs (i.e. husband, children, etc). In the present case, the Class I heirs of your brother-in-law’s mother would be her children. Her share would be distributed equally among her heirs. But to avoid this situation and to ensure that the proceeds flow to a specified person, it is advisable that she executes a Will bequeathing the proceeds to a specified family member.