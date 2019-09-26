If not millennials, who is buying property in India?

Millennials don’t like real estate. It has been established by surveys and reports that many young millennials are reluctant to take on a huge EMI burden early on in their career just to buy a home. “As the demands of modern day careers keep people on the move, many have decided against being tied down to a particular city by buying property, and rental homes have become the norm across the metros," said Lovaii Navlakhi, managing director and CEO, International Money Matters, a financial planning firm. Affordability and a change in the general attitude towards saving and investing have also played a part.

But if so many millennials are shying away from buying homes, which demographic is moving the real estate market in India? According to data from ANAROCK's consumer sentiment survey, there has been a tectonic shift in the age demographic of Indians looking to buy homes over the past two decades. Conducted in the first quarter of 2019, the online survey saw nearly 2,797 participants (including NRIs) responding to it. It revealed that the age of the bulk of homebuyers was 45-55 in the 90s, but by 2000s it had dropped to include age group of 35-45. In 2009-10, easy home loans boosted the share of homebuyers in the 25-35 age bracket.

However, in 2019, 36% of those looking to buy homes are still in the 35-45 age group because younger millennials are choosing not to buy homes. “The ranks of the vital age demographic swelled steadily till about 2015-16. However, since then, many millennials are rethinking the notion of buying homes at this relatively early age. The tendency now is to avoid large investments and instead invest in other asset classes. However, this is by no means the larger norm," said Prashant Thakur, director and head, research, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

According to the report, till the late 90s, the age demographic of homebuyers in India was 45-55 years. This was a result of the fact that people preferred to pay for a home, at least partially, with their savings rather than taking on a loan. It was only close to retirement that people would accumulate enough to purchase a home. This was exacerbated by the fact that major banks were reluctant to lend large amounts at the time, a trend which has completely changed since.

In the 2000s, home loans started becoming readily available, which meant that the younger demographic aged 35-45 with sparser savings could also start buying homes. “Home loans were readily available, and homebuyers warmed up significantly to the notion of using borrowed funds rather than depleting all their savings. The fact that home loans also carried attractive tax benefits certainly helped," said Thakur.

Thakur added that the number of prospective homebuyers in this age demographic swelled steadily till about 2015-16, but since then, many millennials are rethinking the notion of buying homes at this relatively early age. But there has been a shift in the way Indians especially the younger generations perceive assets and investments. For instance, mutual funds, which were considered a risky asset by the earlier generation has been embraced by the younger ones. This is validated by a substantial and stable growth in assets under management (AUM) by the mutual fund industry. Mutual funds' asset base increased to ₹25.47 lakh crore in August 2019, with fund houses witnessing an overall inflow of ₹1.02 lakh crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The ANAROCK survey shows that in 2019, 36% property seekers are in the 35-45 age bracket, followed by 25% in the 45-55 age bracket. A significant 20% of prospective homebuyers are in the 25-35 age bracket, which means that older millennials are still looking to buy homes.