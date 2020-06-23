If your son and your wife hold the property as joint tenants, then on the demise of either of them, their share in the property would automatically devolve upon the other. Whereas, if your son and your wife hold the property as tenants-in-common, on the demise of either of them, the share of the deceased tenant-in-common in the property, would devolve upon the legal heirs of such deceased tenant-in-common, in accordance with the rules relating to intestate succession.