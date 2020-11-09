If spouse’s capital gains are clubbed in your hands, you can offset losses against them

I resigned from my job in 2017 to pursue higher studies. I will get into another job by 2023. I have not withdrawn my Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) yet and don’t want to. I plan to transfer this EPF once I get a job in 2023. I also paid tax on the interest accrued on EPF in the last assessment year. Now my previous employer is regularly reminding me to withdraw my EPF before it becomes inoperative. Currently my age is 43. Please let me know if the procedure I am following is correct. Also, will I be able to transfer my PF in 2023?

—Shailendra Kumar

As per the existing provisions under the Indian Provident Fund (PF) law, an EPF account becomes inoperative and does not earn further interest where an employee retires from service after attaining the age of 55 years or migrates abroad permanently or dies and does not apply for withdrawal of his accumulated balance within 36 months. Until such time, interest will continue to accrue on the PF balances. However no interest will accrue once the account becomes inoperative. In your case, you have ceased employment before completing 55 years of age and no contributions have been made to the PF account thereafter. Therefore, you should be able to earn interest in the PF account till the age of 58 years or until the date of withdrawal, whichever is earlier.

With respect to taxability of interest income, the income accruing on the PF balance from your last working day with your previous employer would be subject to tax. Accordingly, you can continue to offer the interest income to tax according to the method of accounting (mercantile or cash basis) regularly followed by you.

Further, you can transfer the PF balance of your previous employer to the PF account with your next employer in future.

My wife is a homemaker and doesn’t have any income source. My short-term carry-forward losses in financial year 2018-19 are ₹18 lakh and I have gifted ₹10 lakh to her. My wife’s short-term profits from investments are ₹7 lakh. Can I club my wife’s profit under my income and offset my losses?

—Melwin

It is assumed that you have gifted ₹10 lakh worth of investments to your wife. In such a case, the capital gains arising to your wife, out of the investments gifted by you, shall be clubbed as taxable income in your hands and will not be taxed in your wife’s hands.

Accordingly, as the short-term capital gains of ₹7 lakh would be clubbed in your taxable income, you can set off the same against the brought forward short-term capital losses.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India

