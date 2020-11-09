As per the existing provisions under the Indian Provident Fund (PF) law, an EPF account becomes inoperative and does not earn further interest where an employee retires from service after attaining the age of 55 years or migrates abroad permanently or dies and does not apply for withdrawal of his accumulated balance within 36 months. Until such time, interest will continue to accrue on the PF balances. However no interest will accrue once the account becomes inoperative. In your case, you have ceased employment before completing 55 years of age and no contributions have been made to the PF account thereafter. Therefore, you should be able to earn interest in the PF account till the age of 58 years or until the date of withdrawal, whichever is earlier.