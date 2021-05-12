If the property is ancestral, you could claim a right in it

It would be important for you to review the title deeds and assess the ownership history of the property based on public records and the documents available with you. Based on the ownership history, you will be able to determine whether your grandfather inherited the asset from his grandfather (making it ancestral in nature), or whether this was self-acquired during his lifetime. Please also determine whether such property was added to the corpus of a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) that your grandfather may have had. If so, it would form part of the HUF’s assets and could not be bequeathed under his Will.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}