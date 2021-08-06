If you are an Investor in equities, heed these two warnings from Daedalus

On the other hand, we also have investors who are excited by the same market rally and are worried about flying too low (given the low fixed income returns) and are increasing their equity exposure. Their argument goes along the lines of—valuations may remain high given the context of low global interest rates and excess liquidity, vaccine drive is picking up, we are at the bottom of the earnings cycle and entering a strong earnings growth environment, robust pent-up demand led by higher savings, corporate balance sheets are in the best shape, consolidation of market share across top players, low interest rates, banking sector in a better shape and the worst of NPA cycle is behind us, early signs of revival in real estate and corporate capex, revival in manufacturing supported by PLI schemes, China+1 etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}