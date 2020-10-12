If you are getting a loan restructured, pay your EMIs on time

Bankers also want credit bureaus to consider it as one-off event while calculating the score. “Bureaus will also figure out what is the best way to incorporate this event. My view is that this will be a determinant in future decision making because it was on account of lack of ability to pay. But we will have to come up with some kind of overlay given the circumstances," said Jasmeet Wadhwa, executive director and business head, consumer finance, DBS Bank.