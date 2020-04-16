NEW DELHI: Gold has done pretty well this year compared to other asset classes and many may be looking for options to invest in it. One way of investing in gold is through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which allow investment in gold in electronic form.

Gold ETFs are listed on the exchanges and can be bought and sold directly using a demat account. Gold ETFs back their assets by buying actual physical gold of 99.5% purity. This physical gold is stored in vaults with the custodian bank and valued periodically, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) guidelines.

The fact that gold ETFs hold physical gold gives investors confidence. In fact, mutual funds also allow investors who hold minimum prescribed quantities to redeem their investment in the form of physical gold.

How much can you redeem?

When you sell your gold ETFs on the exchange, you receive its cash equivalent.

However, in order to withdraw from a mutual fund—whether in cash or in the form of physical gold—the number of units need to be equivalent to the creation unit size. Creation unit size is the minimum quantity of gold or units of gold ETF which an investor can buy or sell directly from a fund house. Generally, it is equivalent to 1 kg of gold. One unit of a gold ETF is, typically, equivalent to one gram of gold, so the creation unit size is generally 1,000 units. So, if the creation unit size of your fund is 1,000 units, you can buy or sell in multiples of 1,000. Some fund houses can have a higher creation unit size.

The redemption process

After you approach the fund house and make the redemption request, you will also have to inform your depository participant (DP) to transfer the required number of units to the DP account of the fund house. Some fund houses follow a different process, wherein they ask the investor to raise a repurchase request number (RRN) through his or her DP to relinquish units. The RRN is sent to the fund house.

Investors need to pay in cash for any accrued expenses and goods and services tax charged by the fund house in case a person takes physical delivery of gold. Before making the physical delivery, the fund house will do know your customer (KYC) formalities to ensure that the person taking the physical delivery is the same as the investor.

After the KYC is done, the fund house issues a delivery order to the investor and the custodian. The investor will have to show the original KYC documents at the time of taking physical delivery in the form of gold bars.The process usually takes around two days.

Also, before taking the physical delivery of gold, investors should remember that fund houses may not have a collection centre (from where the investor can take physical delivery) in their city. Most of the fund houses have collection centres in a few cities only. If you want physical delivery at your house, you will have to pay for the transportation cost.

Mint take

The option of taking physical delivery may not be very useful for small investors as the amount required for this is usually large. For example, if the net asset value of a gold ETF is ₹2,004.66 and they have a creation unit size of 2,000, to take physical delivery, you should be holding units worth ₹40.09 lakh.

Also, taking physical delivery will make you liable to pay tax on your capital gains, if any.

However, even without this, gold ETFs are a good way of investing in gold as investors don’t have to worry about the security and purity of the precious metal.

Experts advise taking an exposure of up to 10-20% to gold for portfolio diversification.

