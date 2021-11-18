If you dabble in F&Os, tax-filing process will be a complex affair

That’s not all. Those whose total trading turnover from F&Os exceeds ₹1 crore, it will need to be audited by a chartered accountant. Failure to submit an audit report along with tax returns attracts penalties. These rules not only increase compliance burden but also cost of ITR filing for small taxpayers. Turnover in the case of futures is the total of profit and loss made on trades during the financial year. For options, apart from the absolute profit (addition of profit and loss), the premium received on their sale is also added to derive total turnover. This method of computation can easily push an individual’s turnover from F&Os over ₹1 crore through a few trades.