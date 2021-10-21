If you have a high-risk portfolio, prepare mentally for volatile market movements

For a conservative investor, there is quite a bit of market exposure built into your portfolio presently. You are investing at least ₹15,000 a month and of that, more than half is going to equity instruments. If you factor in the equity portion of your NPS investment, it would be further more. There is nothing wrong with that, and in fact, it would be appropriate considering your young age. However, I want you to be cognizant of the fact that there is potential for notional losses in your portfolio from time to time due to market movements and you should be mentally ready for that.