If you’re new to MFs, go by your needs, not category

If an investor, who is introduced to mutual funds through, say, overnight funds (like the campaign suggests), assumes that all other categories are going to be low-risk and low-return, then he will be in for a rude surprise. The investor will be unprepared for the volatility in returns in other categories, such as equity funds and debt funds with longer durations. On the other hand, an investor looking to mutual funds for better returns than traditional fixed-income investments may be disappointed by the low returns from overnight funds. Both these categories of investors are likely to be put off by the net practice in overnight funds and may even decide not to “play" the game and not invest in mutual funds at all.