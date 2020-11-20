If you start saving early on, you will be able to tide over crises

The first thing that the couple decided was to put an emergency fund in place. Mohapatra was a fairly disciplined saver from early on in his career. “I started working when I was just 22, and I saw two kinds of people in the corporate world. There were disciplined investors who focused on building assets, and then there were people who like to splurge on the next big watch in the market. I chose my side fairly early and wanted to play it safe," said Mohapatra. One of the things that helped him make this decision was the fact that he had to fend for himself as soon as he got into a job. “It was my father’s way of disciplining me. I was totally independent from early on without any financial support from the family," he said.