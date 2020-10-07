Debt funds give you indexation benefits if you hold them for more than three years, saving tax outflow. You can first go for Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, PM Vaya Vandana Yojana and RBI floating rate bonds as they give low-risk steady income. The interest income, however, will be taxable at your slab rate. You can also go for tax-free bonds in the secondary market, but liquidity in these can be low.