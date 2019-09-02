Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that PAN and Aadhaar will be made interchangeable for filing of income tax returns (ITR). (Mint)
If you use Aadhaar for ITR filing, PAN will be auto-generated

  • The income tax department will obtain demographic information from the UIDAI and issue a new Permanent Account Number (PAN)
  • The government has issued a notification on the new Aadhaar-PAN rule which came into effect from 1 September

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department today announced that it will automatically issue PAN to all taxpayers who do not have a Permanent Account Number and are using Aadhaar for filing income tax returns (ITR).

The finance ministry issued a notification in this regard last week and the new rule came into effect from September 1. According to the notification, any Aadhaar card holder, who has not been allotted a PAN card but has quoted his Aadhaar number in lieu of PAN shall be deemed to have applied for allotment of PAN. The ITR filer will not be required to apply or submit any documents under this rule.

Under such cases, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will obtain demographic information from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and issue a new Permanent Account Number (PAN).

This is in accordance with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement in her budget speech in July where she had said PAN and Aadhaar will be made interchangeable for filing of income tax returns (ITR).

1) "For ease and convenience of tax payers, I propose to make PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable and allow those who do not have PAN to file Income Tax returns by simply quoting their Aadhaar number and also use it wherever they are required to quote PAN," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The CBDT also said that any person, who has not been allotted a PAN but possesses the Aadhaar number can apply for allotment of PAN by intimating his Aadhaar number and he or she shall not be required to submit any other documents.

After the Supreme Court upheld the section 139AA, the government in March this year declared that the deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar was available till September 30.

