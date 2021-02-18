Your aunt has to execute a will if she wants to bequeath her house to your mom

My 70-year-old maternal aunt is unmarried and has a house in which she, my mother, younger brother and I have been staying together since 2002. The aunt is my maternal grandfather’s sister’s daughter. My mother has an elder brother too. My aunt inherited the house from her mother. What will be the status of the house when she passes away? Will my mother still have the right to stay in it? My mother and aunt have an “either survivor bank account" and locker, in which they keep their money and valuables. What will happen to that account in case of my aunt’s death?