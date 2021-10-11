Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >IIFL Finance will now offer business loans over Whatsapp

IIFL Finance will now offer business loans over Whatsapp

Premium
IIFL Finance, along with Setu, is bringing the ease of chat to the complex journey of a loan application and disbursal,
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Users will be able to avail a loan of up to 10 lakh with minimum documentation and approval in 5 minutes. IIFL Finance has partnered fintech firm Setu to roll out the feature

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: IIFL Finance on Monday said it has launched instant business loan facility on messaging platform Whatsapp. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) claims to be the first to have rolled out this feature over Whatsapp.

NEW DELHI: IIFL Finance on Monday said it has launched instant business loan facility on messaging platform Whatsapp. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) claims to be the first to have rolled out this feature over Whatsapp.

All that a borrower has to do is send a text to 9019702184 on the instant messaging app and share basic details and loan requirement, which will be matched to loan offerings by an artificial intelligence (AI) powered bot. Once the loan is approved, the user will complete know-your-customer procedure (KYC), verify bank transfer details and mandate registration, all on the messaging app, to receive funds in account.

All that a borrower has to do is send a text to 9019702184 on the instant messaging app and share basic details and loan requirement, which will be matched to loan offerings by an artificial intelligence (AI) powered bot. Once the loan is approved, the user will complete know-your-customer procedure (KYC), verify bank transfer details and mandate registration, all on the messaging app, to receive funds in account.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Users will be able to avail loan of up to 10 lakh with minimum documentation and approval in 5 minutes, IIFL said in a statement.

IIFL Finance has partnered with fintech firm Setu to roll out the feature.

“IIFL Finance, along with Setu, our technology service provider, is bringing the ease of chat, to the complex journey of a loan application and disbursal," said Sanjeev Srivastava, chief risk officer, IIFL Finance.

“We’re delighted to announce that for the first time ever, a small merchant can discover, complete formalities and get a disbursal, all via a WhatsApp conversation."

Whatsapp has over 450 million users in India.

“Our endeavour is to make business loans accessible to every MSME in India, with a 100% digital loan journey on WhatsApp this is now possible," said Sahil Kini, co-founder and CEO, Setu.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Income tax return: SBI lists benefits on filing your IT ...

Premium

4 things you should keep in mind while investing

Premium

What a car loan costs you

Premium

How will RBI’s decision to hike IMPS limit impact custo ...

“We are happy to partner with IIFL Finance for this first-of-its kind initiative in MSME lending industry, where 100% of the loan application-to-disbursal happens digitally."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!