IIFL Home Finance signs $68 million loan with Asian Development Bank

According to the press release, this is ADB’s first such private sector agreement in the country and aiming to enable activities addressing some of the key identified obstacles for building the ecosystem for green certified and affordable housing. As per IIFL Home Finance, the company has already been propagating green affordable housing in India through its platform ‘Kutumb’, which is a green building initiative addressing the affordable housing projects regarding issues relating to financing, technical know-how of green construction and certification and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance.

