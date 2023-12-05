IIFL Samasta to raise funds up to ₹1,000 crore via bonds; details here
IIFL Samasta aims to secure funds of up to ₹1,000 crore through bond issuance, featuring a coupon rate of up to 10.50%.
IIFL Samasta Finance, a non-banking microfinance company (NBFC-MFI) in India, will raise funds amounting to ₹1,000 crore through its inaugural public offering of secured bonds. The objective behind this fundraising initiative is to support business expansion and bolster capital resources. These bonds present an interest rate of up to 10.50% and assure a high level of safety for investors.