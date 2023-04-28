ITR filing: What income tax rule says on premium paid for life insurance policy of a house wife2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:54 PM IST
- ITR filing: Life insurance premiums paid by an individual for life cover taken for self, spouse, and children are eligible for the deduction u/s 80C
My wife and me have life insurance policies of ₹25 lakh each. My wife does not have any income. Can I claim deduction u/s 80C in respect of the premium paid for her?.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×