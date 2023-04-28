Premiums paid by an individual for life cover taken for self, spouse, and children are eligible for the deduction u/s 80C. As far as payment of premium for children is concerned it is not necessary that the children should be dependent on you. So the child for which you can pay the life insurance premium can be major or minor, married or unmarried. This can be used to optimise the tax outgo in the family as the earning children have so many eligible items like school fee and repayment of home loan under Section 80 C that in most of the cases these items overflow their bucket of section 80 C whereas the parents specially the retired do not have many avenues to claim deduction under Section 80C. So they can pay the life insurance premium on the life of their earning children which otherwise would have not been eligible for deduction in their hands. Please note the children can not claim deduction for payment of life insurance on the policies of their parents but can claim deduction under Section 80D for payment of health insurance premium even if the parents are not dependent on the child.