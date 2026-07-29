“I'll do it tomorrow” often turns into deadline-day panic, warns income tax dept ahead of 31 July ITR due date

With the July 31 deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2026-27 (FY2025-26) just two days away, the income tax department has issued a timely reminder for taxpayers who are still putting off the task.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the tax department cautioned that the familiar phrase “I’ll do it tomorrow” often ends in deadline-day panic, urging taxpayers to avoid last-minute filing rushes, technical glitches, and unnecessary stress by completing their returns before the due date.
The department also advised taxpayers to reconcile all relevant documents before submitting their tax returns. This includes checking details in Form 16, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, bank statements and other income records to ensure the information reported in the ITR is accurate.
"'I'll Do It Tomorrow' often turns into deadline-day panic. Don't wait for July 31, 2026 to file your ITR-1 & ITR-2 for AY 2026-27. Reconcile your documents and file ITR-1 & ITR-2 for AY 2026–27 today!" the tax department's X post read.
The July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns applies to taxpayers who do not need to undergo a tax audit. This includes a large section of individual taxpayers such as salaried employees, pensioners, students, among others.
If you are filing ITR-1 or ITR-2, your due date continues to be July 31, 2026, which is just two days away. Here's the eligibility criteria for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2:
— ITR-1 (Sahaj): This form is generally used by resident individuals with a total annual income of up to ₹50 lakh. It is meant for individuals whose income is limited to the following sources:
— ITR-2: This form becomes mandatory when a resident taxpayer's income exceeds ₹50 lakh and their financial profile is more complex than what can be reported in ITR-1. A taxpayer must file ITR-2 in the following situations:
While filing your ITR, the e-filing portal also helps you to choose the correct ITR form based on your income profile. It displays the eligibility criteria for each form, including who can and cannot use it.
However, if you are filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms, which are generally submitted by those with business or professional income or those opting for presumptive taxation schemes, the due date is August 31, 2026 and not July 31, 2026 as announced in Budget 2026.
According to income tax department's data, more than 4.3 crore ITRs have been filed so far, with nearly 4.1 crore returns verified for AY 2026-27. However, millions of people are still yet to file their returns.
At the same time, nearly 2.4 crore returns have been processed by the tax department. For those delaying the process in the hope that the government will announce another extension this year, it may not happen this year.
When taxpayers faced technical glitches while filing their returns last year, the income tax department extended the ITR filing deadline not once but twice, from July 31 to September 15 and then to September 16. However, tax experts have repeatedly warned that a similar relief may not be given this year.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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