1. Axis Blue Chip 6000 ₹

2. Mirar Asset India Equity 5000 ₹

3. Mirar Blue Chip 5000 ₹

4. Axis MidCap 3000 ₹

5. Sbi SmallCap 5000 ₹

6. ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index 2000 ₹

7. Canara Robeco Bluechip 5000 ₹

8. HDFC Small Cap 2000 ₹

I am 38 years old and I need 1 crore after 10 years for my daughter and 2 crore for my retirement after 25-30 years

Virendra Singh Shekhawat

(Answer by Harshad Chetanwala, founder MyWealthGrowth.com)

Your monthly investment of ₹33,000 can help you accumulate ₹73 lakh at 12% p.a. return or ₹66 Lakhs at 10% p.a. This amount is based on SIPs from today onwards as we do not know your accumulated corpus so far. If you have a present corpus of ₹10 lakh to ₹14 lakh in the above funds or equity then you will be able to achieve the education goal of ₹1 crore for your daughter along with your monthly SIPs. But, if the present corpus is less then you will have to either increase your SIPs in future or use your other savings to take care of this goal.

For your retirement, if you continue to invest ₹33,000 every month after withdrawing the entire corpus for your daughter’s education you will be able to build a corpus of Rs1.55 Cr at a 12% p.a. return.

You can try to increase your SIPs by 5% every year, this will help you reach much closer to the goals that you have planned for yourself in my view. I would also suggest you re-evaluate the retirement corpus that you are looking for yourself as ₹2 crore may be less considering the inflation and constantly improving life expectancy.

On the equity fund portfolio, the funds that you are investing in are good and you may continue with these funds at present.

(Have personal finance queries? Send an email to mintmoney@livemint.com)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.