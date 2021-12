Your monthly investment of ₹33,000 can help you accumulate ₹73 lakh at 12% p.a. return or ₹66 Lakhs at 10% p.a. This amount is based on SIPs from today onwards as we do not know your accumulated corpus so far. If you have a present corpus of ₹10 lakh to ₹14 lakh in the above funds or equity then you will be able to achieve the education goal of ₹1 crore for your daughter along with your monthly SIPs. But, if the present corpus is less then you will have to either increase your SIPs in future or use your other savings to take care of this goal.