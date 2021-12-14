Which ITR form should one select if he/she is a salaried person in one firm and a proprietor in another firm? What is the tax on short-term (within a year) capital gain if total gain in a year is below ₹1 lakh?

-Name withheld on request

As per the provisions of Section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every individual whose total income exceeds the basic exemption limit, is mandatorily required to file the relevant ITR within the prescribed due date.

ITR-3 is applicable for individual and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) having income from business or profession and is not eligible for filing ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4. An individual who earns Income from a proprietorship firm, such income would be classified as business income. Therefore, in the aforementioned case, ITR-3 must be selected in order to report salary and business income. Further, if the person opts for any of the presumptive scheme of taxation u/s 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE, then the relevant ITR for reporting these incomes will be ITR-4.

Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) are taxed as per the following table, irrespective of the amount of gains:

Query answered by Dr Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India. Send your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com to get them answered from experts.

