ITR-3 is applicable for individual and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) having income from business or profession and is not eligible for filing ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4. An individual who earns Income from a proprietorship firm, such income would be classified as business income. Therefore, in the aforementioned case, ITR-3 must be selected in order to report salary and business income. Further, if the person opts for any of the presumptive scheme of taxation u/s 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE, then the relevant ITR for reporting these incomes will be ITR-4.