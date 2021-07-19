‘I’m no fan of IPOs; PE funds getting out itself an indicator’

True Beacon has 300 plus ultra high net-worth individuals (ultra HNIs) who are prominent in their own industries in their own way. If we come across a good deal, if someone who owns a private company wants to raise capital, we will highlight them to our clients. Investors don’t usually have access to such opportunities. We will filter out such deals and enable investing in them for our clients. That said, valuations on the public side are inflated but valuations on the private side are inflated twice as much. This situation is why we are hedged 50% in True Beacon One (our domestic hedge fund). We are okay to lose that last per cent of the upside, but if some correction were to happen, we will focus on preservation of capital and remain on the side of capital protection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}