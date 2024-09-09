US Fed’s expected rate reversal: What’s at stake for India
Summary
- With heightened expectations of an interest rate reversal, the DXY has eased to 100.75, which is positive for the INR, and the RBI will monitor the rupee's relative movement for potential policy action.
Any piece on any forthcoming event should be written in ‘may be’ terms, as no one knows the future. However, for the 18 September meeting of the US Federal Reserve, the whole world has factored in 100% probability of the initiation of interest rate reversal. Let us look at it in context.