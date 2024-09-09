In the current situation, with heightened expectations of interest rate reversal, the DXY has been easing. For perspective, from 106.3 in April 2024, DXY has eased to 100.75 now. This is positive for our currency as there would be less pressure on the INR. However, it is positive for other Asian currencies as well. Hence, the relative movement of INR would be watched out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for policy action.