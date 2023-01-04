Impact of digital lending rules on borrowing

Fund-flow conundrums: Under the new digital lending guidelines, the RBI has discouraged the use of pool accounts while routing loan disbursement and repayment fund-flows. A lot of market players were relying on the services provided by intermediaries, such as payment aggregators, in the fund-flow process. For example, when a customer has to repay a loan availed through a digital lending platform, the platform would integrate with a payment aggregator to offer various digital payment methods for the customer to make the loan repayment. This would necessitate the repayment fund-flows being routed through such payment aggregator, which would pool the funds in its escrow account and settle them with the lenders.