Impact of rise in interest rates on equity valuations

Interest rates are like gravity. The lower you turn them down the higher the asset prices jump. The most direct impact of lower interest rates comes through a fall in borrowing cost for corporates. It also galvanizes demand by lowering the costs for consumers. A combination of monetary and fiscal bazooka as the pandemic ravaged the global economy, propped up the global investment markets. Equity markets saw a massive multiple expansion. But only interest rates do not explain the stellar expansion in valuation multiples. For instance, in the US, the S&P 500 Index earnings per share (EPS) has risen from a pre-pandemic level of $152 to $192 at present, a rise of 26%. It is likely to further rise to $222 in the next 12 months. During the pandemic led disruptions and the subsequent recovery, the S&P 500 Index would have seen its earnings rise by nearly 50%. For a consistent pace of earnings growth, if interest borrowing costs fall by 100bps, equity valuation increases by a similar or higher magnitude. This is dependent on the sort of companies that constitute the index. For high growth companies, the multiple expansion could be higher. In India, 3-year corporate bond yield went from a peak of 9% in October 2018 to a low of 4.5% in December 2020 and are now at 5.7%. The Nifty Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) EPS has gone up from ₹488 in October 18 to ₹744 now an increase of 52%. The Nifty PE ratio, which was at 20 in October 18 went to as high at 36 in early 2021 and is now back to a level of 23. The 4.5% fall in bond yields resulted in a large expansion of the PE multiple. Even with a rebound in interest rates, there is a 300 basis point expansion of the Nifty PE multiple. So put simplistically, every 100bps fall in interest rates caused an expansion of 150 bps, on average, for the earnings multiple in India. Adjusted for earnings growth and rise in corporate bond yields of 120bps ,the valuation multiple for stocks has contracted by nearly 250 to 300 basis points. All else remaining same, higher rates cause de-rating of earnings multiples. The most crucial question, therefore, becomes whether rates can rise or not. RBI chose to remain accommodative and pro-growth. But there are two risks: one emanates from rate hikes from the US Fed and the other from the risk of rising imported inflation through higher oil prices. For now, the prospects look evenly balanced or slightly in favour of RBI's expectations. But one thing is clear. When interest rates rise, equities de-rate in valuations. The opposite is also true.

Rising interest rates calls for looking at our asset allocation closely. If rates rise faster, especially if the rate cycle is driven by a hawkish central bank, the equity markets could fall. In that environment a strong earnings growth is essential. Historically, rising rates have coincided with rising equity markets because interest rates have risen during strong growth periods. If growth is slow and external factors like oil cause inflation to rise, the rise in interest rates becomes a negative for stocks. For the next one year, expect a soft de-rating of equity valuations as earnings improve and interest rates normalize. This can provide a long period of consolidation where investors can choose to allocate more to stocks when intermittent corrections set in.

Sahil Kapoor is head, products & market Strategist at DSP Investment Managers.