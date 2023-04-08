Impact of unchanged repo rate: What's ahead for homebuyers, fixed deposit investors, debt mutual funds and real estate sector?21 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 08:01 PM IST
- On April 6, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its bimonthly monetary policy meeting and chose to leave the repo rate at 6.5%.
On April 6, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its bimonthly monetary policy meeting and chose to leave the repo rate at 6.5%. In an unexpected decision, the MPC reduced the average inflation rate for FY2024 to 5.2% from 5.3% earlier and revised real GDP growth for FY2024 to 6.5% from 6.4% earlier, amid worries about a global downturn. Homebuyers may profit from stable home loan interest rates thanks to the central bank's decision to maintain the repo rate at its current level, while investors in fixed deposits may not see an extra kick in rates. Let's consider the perspectives of many industry experts to determine how fixed deposit investors, debt mutual funds, and the real estate sector may prosper moving forward.
