Impact of unchanged repo rate: What's ahead for homebuyers, fixed deposit investors, debt mutual funds and real estate sector?

Chetan Patel, Director, Gurukrupa Group

RBI keeping the rates unchanged this time is a positive move and will definitely have a positive impact on home buyers sentiments. This will assist the banks to not increase the home loan rates which are currently around 8.75 to 9%. We have witnessed continuous increase in repo rates in the last one year which in turn impacts the home loan rates, as it becomes expensive with each increase. It had negatively impacted the home buyer sentiments as they were waiting for home loan rates to be stabilized. Even the existing home loan customers were in a spot of bother. Due to hike in the repo rates their loan tenure keeps on increasing and in some cases the EMIs have gone up.