Importance of a Will in the financial planning

How to prepare a will: A will can be as detailed as you like it. There are online templates available for creating a will. You may use a suitable template to document your wishes, have an executor, get the will signed by two witnesses and sign all the pages on a said date. This way, a simple declaration on paper of naming your heir, as witnessed by two people, can suffice. On the other hand, you can include all the details of your holdings and their distribution in your will. Both are equally valid. However, a detailed will would ideally contain the list of all your assets, including movable and immovable properties, investments, cash, and other assets, and details of how they are to be passed on. Having a will can also help your family from missing out on the actual wealth you want them to possess after your demise.