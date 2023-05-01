What’s the deadline to revive my insurance?1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Policyholders can revive lapsed policies during the revival period, generally lasting 2-5 years, by paying due premiums and fulfilling additional requirements. Medical underwriting may be required for term plans. Subscribers can withdraw from the National Pension Scheme before age 60 if subscribed for at least five years; a penalty will apply for premature withdrawals.
I am a 61-year-old retired government employee. I had taken out an insurance policy and paid annual premiums for the first two years but skipped the last three due to unsettled retirement benefits. What is the deadline for reviving this policy?
