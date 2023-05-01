What’s the deadline to revive my insurance?

A subscriber can withdraw funds from the scheme before retirement age only in specific circumstances, such as treatment of specified illness or death of the subscriber. If a subscriber withdraws funds from NPS before the age of 60, except in the aforementioned circumstances, they will have to bear a penalty of 1% of the total accumulated pension wealth, subject to a minimum penalty of ₹1,000. This penalty is in addition to the tax implications that may arise from premature withdrawals.