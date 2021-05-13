Important things to look for when buying health insurance amid covid-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI : India is fighting a fierce second wave of covid-19, and there are no signs of the pandemic abating. In such a situation, if you are planning to buy health insurance, you must look at these important factors which can help provide you with adequate and comprehensive coverage.

Waiting period for covid

The waiting period is the time during which you are unable to claim some, or all, of the benefits of your health insurance from your insurance provider; that is, you must wait for a certain amount of time before filing a claim. The waiting period for covid coverage ranges from 7 days to 30 days. You can select the best plan based on your needs and other plan benefits.

Coverage for consumables

Covid hospitalization necessitates a large number of consumables, particularly PPE kits and gloves. “While consumables are not typically covered by health insurance, a few insurers (Care Health, Max Bupa, and Bajaj Allianz) do. This is an important consideration to make when purchasing your policy," said Amit Chhabra, head-health insurance, Policybazaar.com

Home care treatment

Because most hospitals in the country are overcrowded, home care (or domiciliary hospitalization) becomes increasingly important. A few plans cover domiciliary hospitalization for covid as well, which means that if a home ICU or home treatment is required, your health insurance policy will cover it.

Cooling off period for covid

“If you have previously had covid, you may be required to wait before applying for health insurance; this can be as long as six months with some insurers," said Chhabra. Hence, this becomes an important factor to consider when purchasing a policy. If you haven't had covid yet, and don't have a health insurance policy, you can consider buying one.

Sub-limits

The room rent capping specifies the type of room permitted under your policy. Insurers recommend a minimum single private air-conditioned room, which ensures treatment in privacy. Aside from that, many plans provide a room with no sub-limit, so you can get any room you want, including a luxury suite. However, you must weigh the premium cost with the room normally offered because for policies without sub-limits, the premium is generally high.

Purchasing procedure

While buying a health insurance policy online, you must know if you are under the age of 65 and do not have a pre-existing disease, you will get a policy with no physical medicals and your coverage will begin immediately. “If you are over the age of 65, or if you have a pre-existing disease, such as diabetes or hypertension, you can still purchase a policy online. Physical medical examinations will not be required; instead, tele-underwriting will be performed from the comfort of our own homes," said Chhabra.

