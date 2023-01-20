In 16.5% jump, EPFO adds 16.26 lakh subscribers in November 20223 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:37 PM IST
The data also highlights that approximately 11.21 lakh members re-joined EPFO membership.
Retirement fund body EPFO net added 16.26 lakh new subscribers in November 2022, registering a 16.50% rise as compared to the year-ago period, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Friday.
