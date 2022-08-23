‘In BAF, over 80% of debt portfolio will be in AAA securities’

In flexi cap and large cap, we had a very challenging time through 2018 and 2019. The markets were narrow and a small set of stocks were pushing the index. Our portfolio was overweight on the part of the market that was going down and underweight on the part, going up. This put us behind the benchmark. Some of it has reversed post Covid. I think that we will catch up because still there is meaningful relative undervaluation in our portfolios versus the market and maybe versus peers as well. On the mid cap and the small cap, the bulk of the gap in performance happened in the past two years. Our portfolios were probably not prepared for the high liquidity that came into the market, both global as well as domestic. This created massive returns and led to pockets of heavy overvaluation in the lower end of the market, which traditionally, we have been careful about keeping away from.