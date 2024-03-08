In charts: How Indian women are climbing up the loans ladder
Summary
- The number of women borrowers is growing faster than the number of male borrowers, CRIF High Mark data shows. That’s also true for the size of the loans they are taking.
The increase in women borrowers with active loans outpaced that of men in 2023. Their number rose 17.8% last year, compared to 13.1% for male borrowers, according to data released by CRIF High Mark, a credit bureau. Moreover, the average loan size of women borrowers increased across major retail loan products.