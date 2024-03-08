In charts: How Indian women are climbing up the loans ladder

Manjul Paul 1 min read 08 Mar 2024, 04:17 PM IST
The number of women borrowers rose 17.8% last year, compared to 13.1% for male borrowers, according to data released by CRIF High Mark, a credit bureau.
Summary

  • The number of women borrowers is growing faster than the number of male borrowers, CRIF High Mark data shows. That’s also true for the size of the loans they are taking.

The increase in women borrowers with active loans outpaced that of men in 2023. Their number rose 17.8% last year, compared to 13.1% for male borrowers, according to data released by CRIF High Mark, a credit bureau. Moreover, the average loan size of women borrowers increased across major retail loan products.

While the share of women borrowers in overall retail loans held steady at around 26% between December 2022 and December 2023, the highest increase in was seen in the two-wheeler and personal-loan segments.

Here’s more on how Indian women's borrowing habits are changing.

