In uncertain times, such as periods of war, the basic strategy is to stay diversified across equity, debt and gold. Returns from equity and gold depend mainly on price movements, which are harder to predict. That makes them more volatile.
In current times, look at debt investments for accrual only
SummaryWith RBI likely pausing rate cuts after aggressive easing, bond gains from falling yields fade, pushing investors to focus on accrual, shorter duration and selective credit risk
In uncertain times, such as periods of war, the basic strategy is to stay diversified across equity, debt and gold. Returns from equity and gold depend mainly on price movements, which are harder to predict. That makes them more volatile.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More