NEW DELHI: Groww, an investment platform, announced the findings of its survey on financial investments preferred by Indian investors ahead of the festival season.

According to the survey, "India’s increased financial literacy coupled with the pandemic has led to a steep rise in the investor community, especially among the younger population. According to the survey, nearly 76% of the respondents are first-time investors, and 69% of respondents have been investing for less than a year. Seasoned investors who’ve been in the market for more than 5 years account for only 5.7%. Of the total survey respondents, Gen Z (18-24 years) and Gen Y (25-30 years) lead the chart as first-time investors, with 39% and 34% respectively."

The survey was conducted with investors aged 18 and above to understand if the festival season impacts their investment decisions. The survey details different investment avenues and purposes which could be beneficial to unlock the potential of this market.

Stock market attractive to young investors

View Full Image Investment pattern

Key highlights: Overall, among investors, stocks and mutual funds top the charts, at 87% and 58% respectively.

Decoding the purpose driving India’s investments during the festive season

View Full Image Investment purpose

Key highlights: The top 2 drivers for investments will be creating long-term wealth and general savings. The survey also highlights that retirement planning is one of the top investment priorities for investors aged 40 years and above. On the other hand, tax savings doesn’t influence investment decisions, with only 3% of investors considering moving their investments in the tax-savings asset class options, this festive season, as per the survey

Analyzing the impact of the festive season on Indian investors

View Full Image Festival season and Investment decisions

Key Highlights: Overall, more than 80% respondents said the festive season will have no impact on their investment plans, and 30% respondents aged between 18-30 years are planning to invest more than usual, indicating positive sentiments of investing during the festive season. Of the total respondents, 35% of investors aged 31-40 years and 34% of investors aged 25-30 years will plan to invest less than usual. This is primarily because 45% of respondents are planning smaller purchases (shopping), 19% plan to get their homes renovated and 18% are planning bigger purchases such as a car, gadgets and others, as per the survey.

