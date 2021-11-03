In India, nearly 76% of the respondents are first-time investors: Groww survey

According to the survey, "India’s increased financial literacy coupled with the pandemic has led to a steep rise in the investor community, especially among the younger population. According to the survey, nearly 76% of the respondents are first-time investors, and 69% of respondents have been investing for less than a year. Seasoned investors who’ve been in the market for more than 5 years account for only 5.7%. Of the total survey respondents, Gen Z (18-24 years) and Gen Y (25-30 years) lead the chart as first-time investors, with 39% and 34% respectively."