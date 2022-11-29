In India, the large caps still present an opportunity

There have been many debates in the large cap space around active versus passive as most of the active managers have underperformed the benchmark in the last 5 years. There is enough evidence of large dispersion of returns within these top 100 large cap companies. To give an illustration, the dispersion of returns between the top quartile stocks and the bottom quartile stocks during the last 5 years has been almost 40%! Thus, to beat the benchmark, one must allocate more towards potential outperformers and allocate less or avoid the potential underperformers. This refers to a differentiated portfolio or a high active share portfolio than the benchmark. This can be achieved by strong bottom-up stock-picking process, avoiding governance pitfalls and a balanced portfolio construction.

