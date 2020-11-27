In mutual funds, the word 'best' is a complete myth

While investing, especially in mutual funds, most investors tends to look for the term 'the best' - the best time to invest, the best fund to invest etc.

But is there really a way to promise the best in a volatile market?

"Of course not," said Sandeep Bisht, financial advisor, founder of Filling Samadhan, adding, "there is no good or bad time to start the investment. What matters is that you choose the right investment avenue for your various investment needs."

Let's understand this with a simple example.

The valuations for mid and small cap funds peaked between 2015 and 2017 providing an average returns of 15 percent. Being the coveted investment instrument at the moment, it started hitting the headlines everyday. Basis that, many invested in them without considering their investment horizons. Now as their valuations crashed in 2018, their returns started running in the negatives. Many investors, who invested in such funds for a short term, made huge losses in the process.

So the best investment of today can turn out to be the worst bet tomorrow. Bisht explains, investment depends on various factors - one's age, profile, financial needs or financial goals and the initial amount for investment. And one should try to invest considering these factors.

First, try to understand your financial goal and then formulate a good financial plan and stick to it to achieve your financial goals. And the initial step in planning your investments is to identify the right investment tool that fits the requirement.

Here are a few things to keep in mind while planning the investments:

1) Carefully choose the investments after doing adequate and in-depth research

2) Consider the tax implications on returns you earn from your investments

3) Keep investment simple and avoid complicated investments that you don’t understand

Apart from being careful about where to invest as per your financial goal, Amit Bivalkar, MD and CEO, Sapient Wealth Advisor and Broker, said "you should start your investment process only after you have an emergency fund say three months of salary and paid off high-interest loans like personal or credit cards outstanding."

Not taking such precautionary measures can completely jeopardize your financial future no matter how well planned it is.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via