In mutual funds, the word 'best' is a complete myth

The valuations for mid and small cap funds peaked between 2015 and 2017 providing an average returns of 15 percent. Being the coveted investment instrument at the moment, it started hitting the headlines everyday. Basis that, many invested in them without considering their investment horizons. Now as their valuations crashed in 2018, their returns started running in the negatives. Many investors, who invested in such funds for a short term, made huge losses in the process.